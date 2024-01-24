Lafourche Parish’s newest family-owned business is providing for the real working cowboy

Lockport’s newest family-owned western store, Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo, is bringing everything local cowboys need to the Lafourche Parish area.

“I was born and raised right down the road, about a mile from where the store is– I grew up dreaming of being a cowboy,” said Devin ‘Dee’ Barrios, owner of Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo. “I rode bulls for about 5 or 6 years when I was younger, and had an opportunity to purchase this location when my buddy decided to sell it recently. The location used to be a western shop since the 1950’s before my friend owned it, where they sold all kinds of feed, cowboy hats, etc. When I bought the building I decided to turn it back into what it once was.”

Barrios explained that what sets him apart from other western stores is the top quality of his products and the wide variety of what the shop offers. “I carry some the best brands on the market, such as Wrangler, Anderson Beam boots, Horse Power boots, Serratelli hats, BEX sunglasses, Rodeo King hats, and more,” said Barrios. “The apparel is just half of our store. The other half of our store includes equine supplies, such as saddle pads, halters, reins, breast collars, horse blankets, ropes, hand made spurs, and hand made items from Houma’s own Pete Matherne– that’s as good of quality as it gets.” Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo also has an in-house leather shop, where customers can order custom made gun holsters, belts, knife sheaths, and even saddle repairs, all made by Barrios.

“Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo is so much more than just a western store– it is really where the real cowboys go,” continued Barrios. “My target customer is the working cowboy. They make their living in the saddle and need quality products, and that’s what I offer. Being able to connect with my customers on a level that we can both appreciate has been the best part of this business. I imagine 90% of my customers are cowboys, so I’m really proud to offer them the best made products. I’m not trying to be a millionaire– I’m just trying to give people a place where they can come shop for the next hundred years.”

Supporting a local business means supporting a local family, too–Barrios runs Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo with the help of his wife, Megan Barrios, and their two children, Jep and Kora. “This is a family owned and operate business, and that’s the way we are going to keep it,” said Barrios proudly. “We are here to help everyone in the community with whatever they may need.”

Although Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo has been open and operating since late 2023, the store will host an official Grand Opening event on February 17, 2024, which also marks two days after Barrios’ 30th birthday. The Grand Opening will take place from 9:00 a.m. until after store closing hours, and will include a roast pig, pastalaya, music, giveaways, refreshments, and more. Anyone in the community is invite to come to the Grand Opening to eat, celebrate, and shop!

Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo is located at 7486 Hwy 308 in Lockport, and is open from Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m, and Sunday from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. For more information about this new local store, please call (985) 805-0993.