Lafourche representatives celebrate National Acadian Heritage Day in Nova Scotia, sharing unique Cajun Culture with new communities

Several tourism officials representing Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou at Nova Scotia’s Congrès Mondial Acadien are wishing everyone back in Lafourche Parish a happy National Acadian Heritage Day.

Ever wonder about the strong French influence in our home state? Acadian heritage, originating from French settlers in Canada, came down the Mississippi River to southern Louisiana in the mid 1700’s– and slowly created the Cajun culture we know and love today. Louisiana’s “Acadiana,” also known as Cajun Country, encompasses 22 parishes in south Louisiana, including Terrebonne and Lafourche,– and is know for delicious food, vibrant art, and historic music.

Members of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism are celebrating our shared heritage with Nova Scotians in Canada at the Congrès Mondial Acadien, an organization dedicated to uniting Acadian communities across North America to help preserve the culture. Some events included hosting a Cajun Music Jam, exchanging gifts with Canadian representatives, and sharing Louisiana’s unique take on the Acadian culture.

Photos provided by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou.

The Acadian culture, deeply rooted in both Louisiana and Nova Scotia, is a celebration of resilience, language, music, cuisine and traditions that have been passed down for generations. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou feels that engaging visitors in the traditions, language and customs of the culture creates a deeper appreciation and understanding, encouraging future generations to continue passing down these treasured traditions. Here are some ways to enjoy our Cajun culture in your own backyard.

For more information about the Congrès Mondial Acadien, please visit their Facebook page. For more information about Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, please visit their Facebook or website.