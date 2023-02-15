Lafourche volunteer inducted into Louisiana State 4-H Hall of Fame

Aledia Parks was recently selected as a Louisiana State 4-H Hall of Fame inductee, recognizing her dedication for more than 50 years to the organization. Parks has been involved in Lafourche Parish 4-H since 1970, when she joined the organization with her parents. She remained involved throughout all her years in school, becoming deeply involved in the program along the way. “After I left school, I had two kids, and they got involved in 4-H,” said Parks. “Then, they had kids of their own, and I just kept volunteering the whole time. I just love 4-H!” Parks expressed. Parks has been involved in countless activities, trips, raised animals, and more through the club.

“I love being involved in the community and going wherever I’m needed,” said Parks. After more than 50 years volunteering with 4-H, Parks was nominated by a 4-H agent in Lafourche and was accepted as a 4-H Hall of Fame inductee across the state of Louisiana. “It feels so great to be honored,” said Parks. “I am so excited. I didn’t even know I was accepted until we had a party and it was announced!”

Parks is affectionately known around the 4-H community as “Meme,” a 4-H grandmother to all involved. “I know everyone involved, and I’m just going to keep doing it until I can’t anymore,” said Parks. “I love the kids and I love the work. 4-H is truly a forever project.” For more information about Lafourche 4-H club, call (985) 446-1316. Congratulations to Aledia!



