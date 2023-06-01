LDWF announce last round of catfish stocking at Get Out & Fish! ponds

Louisiana’s Department of Wild Life and Fisheries (LDWF) Get Out and Fish Program announced the last round of catfish are going into the Get Out & Fish! ponds before the temperatures soar. The Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma will be restocked today, June 1, 2023.
The program provides easy and affordable access to quality fishing at locations around the state, including Houma’s Bayou Country Sports Park located at 4374 LA-311. The park has a large pond, a smaller pond, and four docks to fish from. LDWF fishing regulations apply. There are no fees to fish in the park and they do warn to be on the lookout for wildlife while in the area.
Below is a complete list of Get Out & Fish! ponds in Louisiana:
Anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs, education, and fisheries management.