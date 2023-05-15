LDWF honors Enforcement Internship Program graduates

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently honored six Louisiana college students who completed the agency’s Enforcement Internship Program.

The program’s goal is to provide college students the experience of conservation law enforcement and to encourage them to consider a career as a LDWF Enforcement Agent.

The internship is 90 hours and consists of shadowing LDWF agents in the field during patrols, training and outreach programs that provide them with a broad knowledge of the daily work environment of enforcement agents.

All of the interns provided presentations to LDWF Enforcement Administrative Staff on the experiences they had working with enforcement agents and their interactions with the public.

The students who were awarded certificates citing their completion of the program were: Caleb Compeaux, Nicholls State University; Chaise Wheeler, Northshore Technical Community College; Dalton Hogue, Grambling State University; Cristion Henry, Southern University; and Gabriel Chelette and Braden Carrier, both of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

LDWF Enforcement has 16 Regional Recruitment Officers throughout the state that have recruitment duties in addition to their responsibilities as WLF agents.