LDWF Recreational License Auto-Renewals to Begin June 1

If you selected to have your recreational fishing or hunting license auto-renew when purchased, your license will automatically renew 365 days after the initial purchase. You will receive a reminder email 30 days and 7 days in advance of the renewal date. LDWF began offering license auto-renewals for the first time last year.

You may log into your profile at LouisianaOutdoors.com to verify that your email address and payment information are still accurate. You can opt out of auto-renewal any time prior to the renewal date by logging into your account at LouisianaOutdoors.com. Once the renewal has been processed, your new license lasts 365 days. A refund will not be provided after the renewal is processed.

About Auto-Renewal

Automatic renewal is available for most hunting and fishing licenses. Auto-renew allows you to store payment information in the system and elect to have your license(s) renewed automatically every year.

In your LouisianaOutdoors.com account, you can select which annual licenses you’d like to auto-renew. LDWF will automatically renew your licenses at the purchase price plus a $5 convenience fee using your stored credit card information.

