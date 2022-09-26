LDWF to host Mother Child Families Understanding Nature Camp

Hurricane Ian is now a Category 2 storm; track continues to point towards FloridaSeptember 26, 2022
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that only a few days remain to register for the Mother/Child Families Understanding Nature (FUN) Camp. The FUN Camp is designed to provide an opportunity for parents and children to spend quality time outdoors while bonding, and learning outdoor skills. “These camps offer wonderful opportunities for both youth and adults to explore the outdoors while receiving instruction from our dedicated and knowledgeable wildlife staff and volunteers,” reads a statement from LDWF.
Participants will enjoy a weekend packed with outdoor activities including:
- Rifle shooting: Review firearm safety and marksmanship. Instructors will supervise shooting of .22 caliber rifles. We will provide all firearms, ammunition, targets, and safety equipment.
- Archery: Learn archery fundamentals. Practice what you have learned by shooting at bull’s-eye and 3-D targets under an instructor’s supervision. We will provide all bows, arrows, targets, and safety equipment.
- Canoeing/Kayaking: Learn the basics of small boat handling and safety. Instruction will take place on one of the large, on-site ponds with plenty of opportunities to practice. Water shoes or old sneakers that can get wet are required; clothes suitable for being on the water are strongly recommended. We will provide boats, paddles, and Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs), although participants can bring their own PFD as long as it fits and is in good condition.
- Nature hike: Instructors will lead hikes that highlight the local habitat and the animals and plants found there. Participants will also learn basic compass skills, improve observation/scouting skills, and learn a little about outdoor safety. We will provide compasses and insect repellent.
- Camping: All participants will camp out Friday and Saturday nights and cook Saturday and Sunday breakfast as well as Saturday supper. Instructors will guide participants in setting up a camp, building a fire, cooking, and cleaning up. We will provide tents, cooking gear, and food.
- Fishing: Stocked ponds are available for catch and release fishing with parental supervision during free time. We will have Cane/Wonder poles available as well as basic tackle and bait, but please feel free to bring your own fishing gear.
- Other activities: Additional activities include night hikes, animal-friendly building projects, shotgun shooting, or other camping activities.
The registration deadline is September 30, and the FUN Camp will take place October 7 -9, 2022 at the Woodworth Outdoor Education Center, in Woodworth, LA. The cost is $50 for one adult and one child, additional children can be added for $25 each. Meals will be provided by LDWF. Children must be between 10 and 13 years old to attend. For questions, please contact Joelle Constant via email at jconstant@wlf.la.gov. Registration can be completed here.