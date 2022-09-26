LDWF to host Mother Child Families Understanding Nature Camp

The registration deadline is September 30, and the FUN Camp will take place October 7 -9, 2022 at the Woodworth Outdoor Education Center, in Woodworth, LA. The cost is $50 for one adult and one child, additional children can be added for $25 each. Meals will be provided by LDWF. Children must be between 10 and 13 years old to attend. For questions, please contact Joelle Constant via email at jconstant@wlf.la.gov. Registration can be completed here.