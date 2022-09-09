Le Petit After Dark to Present 9/11 Play ‘110 Stories’

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, and Le Petit After Dark is gearing up to pay tribute to the victims, responders, and families affected by one the greatest tragedies in American History. The performance arts theater will present the drama “110 Stories” this weekend, hosting three shows in the days leading up to September 11.

The play is based off of Sarah Tufts’ “110 Stories”, a powerfully moving docu-play that captures the journey of those affected by the Sept. 11 attacks as told by eyewitnesses, survivors, and recovery workers. Karen Schilling, Board Member of the theater and narrator for the show, said the play is an illustration of community and unity following a tragic event, something Terrebonne Parish has experienced within the last year.

“The magnitude of the event was so horrible and it was similar to what we dealt with Ida. The way the community comes together during harsh times is inspiring; everyone forgets their differences and comes together during hard times. We came together, we’re healing, we’re working through the rebuilding process, and that’s certainly what New York did. That’s what this is about; it’s really about how a community came together with hope and appealed to each other’s humanity to get themselves right back up after an excruciatingly painful situation,” said Schilling.

“Our cast aren’t portraying a character; they’re giving life and breath to a story that someone actually lived. That’s the nice thing about this play. We’ve all been able to identify that these are real people’s stories that we’re helping to tell,” Schilling added.

Shows will be held at Dumas Auditorium in Houma on the following dates and times:

Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 a.m. (Cast Q&A will take place after the show)

Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m.

Tickets to the show are $30 and can be purchased by contacting the theaters box office at (985) 876-4278.

The tributes are supported by funds from the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Governments Arts Funding Program as administered by the Bayou Regional Arts Council.