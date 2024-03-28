Le Petit announces auditions for “Matilda the Musical”

Le Petit Theatre announced audition dates for their upcoming production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical.” Inspired by Dahl’s beloved tale, the musical follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl who courageously challenges the status quo to carve her own destiny.

Auditions are set to take place at the theatre, on Friday, April 12 at 6 p.m., and continuing through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, April 13, and 14 at 1:00 p.m. Casting opportunities are wide open, welcoming children and teenagers aged 6-16, alongside individuals aged 20 to 50.

Performances for “Matilda the Musical” are scheduled from July 12 to July 28. Le Petit encourages all aspiring performers to seize this chance to be part of a magical theatrical experience. For a complete character breakdown, visit Le Petit Theatre online.