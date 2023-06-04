Le Petit Theatre announces cast and box office dates for “Escape to Margaritaville”

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced their cast and ticket sale dates for their upcoming production “Escape to Margaritaville!” The new musical, featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffet, will run from July 14-30, 2023.

“This show is lively, fun, and the perfect summertime escape,” explained “Escape to Margaritaville” Director Karen Schilling. “We are encouraging everyone who is coming to come in their Parrot-head clothes– shorts, casual shirts, things like that. We want people to have fun!” Schilling has been involved in local theater for more than 30 years and directed countless productions at Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne.

Tickets for “Escape to Margaritaville” will go on sale for members on Friday, June 23, 2023, and will become available a week later for non-members. Tickets may be purchased on Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s website. Check out the cast for the upcoming production below:

“ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE” CAST:

Michael James

Sam Rhodes

Kason Hebert

Taylor Riche

Dawn Theriot

Travion Smith

Jason Serrano

Jonathan Dupre

Anna Broussard

Seth Disalvo

Nek Harris

Eleanor Waldron

Roslyn Chauvin

For more information about the play and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, please visit Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s Facebook page.