Le Petit Theatre announces cast for The Red Velvet Cake War

August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announced that The Red Velvet Cake War has a cast! The hilarious play by Jones Hope Wooten tells the story of three cousins who try to organize a family reunion. Amidst a whirlwind of laughter, chaos ensues as a neighbor’s ravenous pet indulges in an edible frenzy, an eccentric one-eyed suitor arrives with a declaration of love, and an astonishing high-stakes bet is placed on the ultimate showdown of red velvet cake baking prowess.


Congratulations to the talented cast who will bring the play to life!

  • Robyn Hornsby as Gaynell Verdeen
  • Cindy Duet as Peaches Verdeen
  • Liz Folse as Jimmy Wyzette
  • Roslyn Hornsby as Bitsy
  • Stephanie Kenney-Gomez as LaMerle Verdeen
  • Caitlyn Lapeyrouse as CeCe
  • Sheri Opal as Elsa
  • Jeanne Scott as Mama Doll
  • Reggle Pontiff as Newt
  • Delvin Foret as Grover
  • Frank Davis as Aubrey
  • Nicolas Lapeyrouse as Purvis

Show Dates will take place from September 15 – 24. Visit Le Petit Theatre online for upcoming information regarding ticket purchases.

Bonnie Rushing
