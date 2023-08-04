Le Petit Theatre announces cast for The Red Velvet Cake War

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announced that The Red Velvet Cake War has a cast! The hilarious play by Jones Hope Wooten tells the story of three cousins who try to organize a family reunion. Amidst a whirlwind of laughter, chaos ensues as a neighbor’s ravenous pet indulges in an edible frenzy, an eccentric one-eyed suitor arrives with a declaration of love, and an astonishing high-stakes bet is placed on the ultimate showdown of red velvet cake baking prowess.

Congratulations to the talented cast who will bring the play to life!

Robyn Hornsby as Gaynell Verdeen

Cindy Duet as Peaches Verdeen

Liz Folse as Jimmy Wyzette

Roslyn Hornsby as Bitsy

Stephanie Kenney-Gomez as LaMerle Verdeen

Caitlyn Lapeyrouse as CeCe

Sheri Opal as Elsa

Jeanne Scott as Mama Doll

Reggle Pontiff as Newt

Delvin Foret as Grover

Frank Davis as Aubrey

Nicolas Lapeyrouse as Purvis

Show Dates will take place from September 15 – 24. Visit Le Petit Theatre online for upcoming information regarding ticket purchases.