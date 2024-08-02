Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces auditions for “Leading Ladies”

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is gearing up for its 2024/2025 season and is excited to announce auditions for the first production of the new season, “Leading Ladies.” The show is set to take the stage on September 13 – 22, 2024.

In this hilarious comedy, two English Shakespearean actors, Leo and Jack, are so down on their luck that they find themselves performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. However, fortune smiles upon them when they learn that dear old Florence from nearby York, PA, is on her deathbed and plans to leave her fortune to her two long-lost English nephews, whom she has never met. In an instant, Jack and Leo transform into nephews Max and Steve, eager to claim the inheritance. But that’s when the complications begin. Romantic entanglements ensue as “Some Like It Hot” meets “Twelfth Night” in this screwball comedy, complete with bad behavior, high heels, and a whirlwind of laughs.

Auditions will be held on August 5-6, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Le Petit Theatre in Houma. The theater is seeking actors for two women in their early 30s, one woman in her late 70s, three men in their early 30s, and two men in their late 50s. Aspiring actors are encouraged to participate, and those with questions can contact the theater directly at (985) 876-4278.

Other plays slated for the 2024/2025 season include “Rex’s Exes”, “The Diary of Anne Frank”, “Butterflies Are Free” and “Into The Woods”.