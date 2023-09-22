Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces cast for Red Velvet Cake War, opening show tonight!

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced the cast for their upcoming show, Red Velvet Cake War!

Red Velvet Cake War will run from September 22-October 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Red Velvet Cake War description via Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne website: “In this riotously funny Southern-fried comedy, the three Verdeen cousins—Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette—could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion. Their outrageous antics have delighted local gossips in the small town of Sweetgum (just down the road from Fayro) and the eyes of Texas are upon them, as their self-righteous Aunt LaMerle is quick to point out. Having “accidentally” crashed her minivan through the bedroom wall of her husband’s girlfriend’s doublewide, Gaynelle is one frazzled nerve away from a spectacular meltdown. Peaches, a saucy firebrand and the number one mortuarial cosmetologist in the tri-county area, is struggling to decide if it’s time to have her long-absent trucker husband declared dead. And Jimmie Wyvette, the rough-around-the-edges store manager of Whatley’s Western Wear, is resorting to extreme measures to outmaneuver a priss-pot neighbor for the affections of Sweetgum’s newest widower. But the cousins can’t back out of the reunion now. It’s on, Gaynelle’s hosting it, and Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette have decided that its success is the perfect way to prove Gaynelle’s sanity to a skeptical court-appointed psychologist. Unfortunately, they face an uphill battle as a parade of wildly eccentric Verdeens gathers on the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season. Things spin hilariously out of control when a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love, and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake. As this fast-paced romp barrels toward its uproarious climax, you’ll wish your own family reunions were this much fun!”

The cast of Red Velvet Cake War is as follows:

Robyn Hornsby as Gaynell Verdeen

Cindy Duet as Peaches Verdeen

Liz Folse as Jimmy Wyzette

Roslyn Hornsby as Bitsy

Stephanie Kenney-Gomez as LaMerle Verdeen

Caitlyn Lapeyrouse as CeCe

Sheri Opal as Elsa

Jeanne Scott as Mama Doll

Reggie Pontiff as Newt

Delvin Foret as Grover

Frank Davis as Aubrey

Nicolas Lapeyrouse as Purvis

For more information on the show, biographies on the cast members, headshots, and more, please visit Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s Facebook.