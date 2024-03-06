Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” Cast

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced the cast for their next production, The Odd Couple (Female Version), coming April 26-May 5, 2024.

“Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple,” reads an official description of the play. “Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit, and the Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers– but the hilarity remains the same!”

Tickets for this production will be on sale soon on Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s website.

THE ODD COUPLE (THE FEMALE VERSION) CAST: