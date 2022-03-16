Learn about Composting for Free with LSU AgCenter

Spring is right around the corner which means it’s prime time for gardening! Are you interested in compositing? Now’s your chance for a free course!

LSU AgCenter horticulture agents of the greater New Orleans area have created a five-week online Home Compositing course that is free and self-paced. The center offers many free high-quality courses that help participants apply knowledge gained in their own gardening endeavors.

Compositing is adding organic matter to the soil which helps improve plant growth and health. There are so many ways to take part in the process and LSU AgCenter can help!

Click here to access the free course.