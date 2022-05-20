Learn How a Diversity & Inclusion Plan Benefits Business with Ochsner & Houma Chamber

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce will host a workshop on Thursday, June 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to teach how a diversity and inclusion plan benefits your business.

Ochsner Health will teach participants how diversity and inclusion are essential. Diversity means having various skills, abilities, genders, races, ethnicities, and more in the workplace. Inclusion is the creation of a safe and supportive environment for all. There is no fee for attendees who want to attend, however, there is an optional lunch option that is $15 for Chamber members and $25 for non-members. The event will take place at the chamber office, 6133 Hwy. 311 in Houma and registration can be found here. Virtual options will be available.