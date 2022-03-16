Learn How to Grow a School Butterfly Garden with this Guide from LSU AgCenter

The LSU AgCenter has released a “Guide to Growing a School Butterfly Garden” publication! Perfect for educators wishing to start a butterfly garden!

According to the LSU AgCenter, the benefits of school gardens are numerous and are not restricted to a particular age group. Pre-kindergarten through high school students can work in a garden and learn by doing in that setting. Gardens can accommodate students’ visual, auditory and kinesthetic learning styles. A growing concern is that today’s youth do not spend adequate time outdoors; gardens provide students exposure to true nature – not just photographed nature or nature as depicted on television. Students who work in school gardens learn responsibility for something other than themselves. Working in a garden provides team-building skills. Studies completed by several universities have shown that students who participate in school gardens have higher science scores than those who did not participate in a school garden.

Educators can access the free publication here: https://tinyurl.com/GrowingaSchoolButterflyGarden