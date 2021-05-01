Lemonade Day is today! Visit a stand near you to help young entrepreneurs

Lemonade Day, a free educational statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business, is Saturday, May 1.

Having a lemonade stand teaches financial responsibility while also shaping our future business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.



This year, families were encouraged to host their lemonade stands at their home, neighborhood park, or other safe location in an effort to help social distance and provide a safe outdoor activity for all to enjoy.

A map of registered stands can be found at www.banksynergy.com/lemonade for the community to know where they can get a fresh cup of lemonade and support young entrepreneurs on this beautiful Saturday.

