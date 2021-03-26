Let’s Rendezvous! What’s happening in your community this weekend

As Louisiana moves forward in Phase 3, events are slowing making there way back to our weekends. While we still have a mask mandate in place, events — especially outdoor ones — are picking back up! Check out the places you can go this weekend:

March 27

15th annual Super Cooper 5K/1-Mile Race

7 a.m., Pinocchio’s Pizza Playhouse, 117 Prevost Dr., Houma

Celebrating 15 years, the Super Cooper 5K/1-Mile race raises money to assist families whose newborn is seriously ill and must be admitted into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at TGMC. Music and refreshments, including jambalaya and Pinocchio’s pizza, await runners post-race, as well as a bounce house and free laser tag for kids 14 and under. Cash prizes for Top 3 Overall Male and Top 3 Overall Female 5K finishers. All fitness levels from the avid runner to the casual walker are welcome. This is a stroller friendly and pet friendly race. Registration is at 7 a.m. One-mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m., with the 5K to follow.

Grand Caillou White Boot Cleanup

7 a.m., Grand Caillou Recreation Center, Dulac

Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, which seeks a clean, green, and more beautiful Terrebonne Parish, today announced its local Great American Cleanup® will resume with The White Boot Clean Up on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is seeking volunteers to remove litter and debris from roadsides, highways, and waterways for safer, cleaner communities. Are you ready to create a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful community for your friends and neighbors? Join the action and help clean up down the bayou!

All volunteers will check-in at Grand Caillou Recreation Center (106 Badou Dr, Dulac, LA 70353) and clean up a designated zone of Bayou Grand Caillou. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt (while supplies last) and entrance to the after-party celebration.

7:00 am – 9:00 am Registration

8:00am – 12:00 pm Cleanup

11:00 am – 2:00 pm Celebration

Southdown Marketplace

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southdown Plantation, Houma

Southdown Marketplace is a one-day arts & crafts festival that features approximately 300 booths from local and national vendors with unique hand-made products including jewelry, clothing, wood crafts, original art, garden items, seasonal products and more. Admission is $5; children 12 and under are free.

46th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run 5k

3-7 p.m., Houma Municipal Auditorium

The 46th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run 5k benefits The Foundation for TGMC. This one of a kind event takes participants over the Houma Twin Spans and under the Intracoastal through the Houma Tunnel. Registration begins at 3 p.m. Runners 5k begins at 4 p.m.; walkers start at 4:30 p.m. DJ Tiny will play music after the event and grab and go food and drinks will be available.

Home Is Where the Heart Is Telethon

6-9 p.m., HTV Live Stream Event

Every day of the year at least one woman from Terrebonne and Lafourche parish reaches out to The Haven for critical lifesaving services that they provide. By supporting The Haven’s telethon this year, you ensure that The Haven can continue to provide shelter, advocacy, counseling, and resources for families plagued by domestic, dating, and sexual violence. Individuals and businesses can support the telethon by purchasing a sponsorship package, donating, or watching the televised event live. The exciting, reimagined event will broadcast live on HTV-10 and stream live on HTV-10 Facebook page allowing you to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home.

March 28

UpBeet Wellness Expo and Family Fun Day

1-5 p.m., 26 Rienzi Dr, Thibodaux

Join us for an outdoor family fun event hosted by St. Francis Vegetable Garden! Learn about the different wellness opportunities and resources in the area and shop from local produce vendors! Your family is sure to have fun with free activities including a FUN RUN, garden egg scavenger hunt, egg race, and egg toss! Don’t forget to grab a free take-away garden kit for the kids! Also, here’s your chance to win some amazing prizes for one dollar including a raised garden bed, locally made poster, Gator Racing Membership and more!