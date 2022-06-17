Life Stand Church Brings Life to Houma During July 1 LIFE Event

Life Stand Church brings life to the Houma community Friday, July 1, for a LIFE Event that will feature fellowship and giveaways.

The event is free to enter and the church will be giving away bags of food, household supplies, diapers, baby food, personal hygiene products, and paper goods to all families. There will be a raffle for $100 gift cards, have live worship, and feature speakers Andrew and Rebekah Ramdial.

The event will take place at Summerfield Park, 713 San Antonio Blvd., in Houma beginning at 3:00 p.m. and regristration can be done here. Upon registration, you will automatically get entered into the raffle.

Life Stand Church Corp‘s Mission is to reach all the communities nationwide who are in spiritual bondage and bring the Life of Christ to them by meeting their spiritual and physical needs. They help establish and build communities so they can impact future generations. Find out more about Life Stand here.

For more information about the event, call (352) 888-1118 or reach out at lifestandchurch@gmail.com.