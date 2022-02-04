Lifestyle Luxe Events Brings Chic Boutique Bounces to the Bayou Region

You’ve seen boutique bounces online, the chic beautiful bounce houses that are perfect for parties and make gorgeous photos. Guess what Houma? You can now rent some too!

Lifestyle Luxe Events is a small business locally owned and operated by Macy Hebert and Kelsey Chauvin. They provide upscale, modern bounce houses that are essentially luxury props. They provide a heightened party aesthetic that gives you the “boutique bounce” experience. The bounces are perfect for all ages and can be used for any occasion including weddings, showers, birthdays, holiday parties, graduation parties, and even photoshoots!

“Our bouncers can be used on their own or can be dressed with balloons, banners, flowers, garland, etc,” the ladies said,” For now, our inventory includes our “Casa Blanca” (white) “Mint To Be” (pastel green), and “Peach Please” (pastel orange). They are so beautiful and will make any party POP!”

The ladies are excited to serve the bayou region,” We are so grateful and excited for the opportunity to be able to serve the bayou region with something so fresh and modern to add to your special events,” they exclaimed.

Want to step your event up with a boutique bounce? They can be contacted via Facebook (Lifestyle Luxe Events) and Instagram (Lifestyle_Luxe_Events) or emailed at lifestyleluxellc@gmail.com.