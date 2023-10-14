Limited tickets are now on sale for Big Boy’s Main Street Cook Off

Tickets are now on sale for the Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 5:00-11:00 PM in Historic Downtown Thibodaux!

“Beginning this year, we are capping event attendance to control crowd size & comfort. We will sell a limited amount of online presale tickets & (potentially) a very limited amount of tickets at the gate on event day,” explained Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. via Facebook.

Entry price will be $15 per person for presale & $20 at the gate (kids 10 & under will still get in free). For more information call (985) 413-9886, email Danielle@ThibodauxMainStreet.com, or visit our Facebook page. Purchase your tickets now here.

The Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off is a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine prepared by 30+ teams in the culturally rich setting of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. One of three official “Up the Bayou” festivals & events of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Food Trail, the cook-off embodies an unapologetically Cajun lifestyle & celebrates the cultural identity of Thibodaux & Lafourche Parish.

Paid admission lets you sample Louisiana-inspired dishes from 30+ teams while enjoying live music at the hottest cooking competition on the bayou! Burgers & soft drinks will also be available for purchase & alcoholic beverages (for guests 21+ years of age) will be sold by downtown bars and restaurants.