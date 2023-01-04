Line Dancing class available at Thibodaux’s Peltier Park this January

Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance but are not sure where to start? Looking for a fun activity to enjoy with friends or family?

Look no further! The City of Thibodaux Recreation Department is hosting a Line Dance class located at the Peltier Park Recreation Building every Tuesday from January 10, 2023 – May 23, 2023. Participating dancers have the choice between an Advanced Class from 4:00pm – 5:00pm, or a Beginners Class from 5:00pm – 6:00pm– or register for both!

Dancers can register in-person at the Peltier Park Recreation Building from 8:00am-4:00pm, online, or through mail via the address: City of Thibodaux–Rec Dept., P.O. Boc 5418, Thibodaux, LA 70302. Registration fees are $20 for one class or $30 for both. Checks can be made payable to The City of Thibodaux.

Registration is open until January 10th, 2023. Come out, show your skills, and learn something new!





