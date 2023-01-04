Line Dancing class available at Thibodaux’s Peltier Park this January

January 4, 2023
January 4, 2023

Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance but are not sure where to start? Looking for a fun activity to enjoy with friends or family?

Look no further! The City of Thibodaux Recreation Department is hosting a Line Dance class located at the Peltier Park Recreation Building every Tuesday from January 10, 2023 – May 23, 2023. Participating dancers have the choice between an Advanced Class from 4:00pm – 5:00pm, or a Beginners Class from 5:00pm – 6:00pm– or register for both!


Dancers can register in-person at the Peltier Park Recreation Building from 8:00am-4:00pm, online, or through mail via the address: City of Thibodaux–Rec Dept., P.O. Boc 5418, Thibodaux, LA 70302. Registration fees are $20 for one class or $30 for both. Checks can be made payable to The City of Thibodaux.

Registration is open until January 10th, 2023. Come out, show your skills, and learn something new!



Isabelle Gareis

