Lip Sync Terrebonne will belt a champion Tonight!

Let’s get ready to rumb….. errr…. SING!!! Well, lip sync, that is!

Contestants will lip sync and perform to some of your favorite tunes all in the effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life for Terrebonne Parish tonight, April 8. All contestants will perform one prepared song in front of an energetic audience. In the event of a tie, the contestants will have to pull from a hat, which will include a list of songs submitted by all contestants. They must perform whichever song is pulled on the spot.

Six of the contestants submitted an introductory video ahead of the competition:

As of press time, tickets for the inaugural event have sold out.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/lipsyncterrebonne.