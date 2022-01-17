Live Healthy Thibodaux Market Provides Healthy Options

Live Healthy Thbodaux is an integral part of a group of partnerships that bring healthy options to our community. On Mondays, they bring fresh food options to Thibodaux from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the corner of Tiger Dr. and Hwy. 1 in Thibodaux.

The market offers local vendors who have items such as fresh crab meat, carrots, lettuce mixes, honey, elderberry syrup, and much more!

By shopping at the market, you’re supporting local which are helping support farmers and their families. You’re also promoting living healthy by shopping at the market with all of the healthy and delicious options. By stopping at the farmer’s market, you’re also making connections in your community while shopping local and healthy!

Live Healthy Thibodaux (Lafourche Healthy Communities) has partnered with several organizations in order to actualize our mission of transforming Thibodaux into a healthier community, including LSU AgCenter, Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, Nicholls State University, Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., City of Thibodaux, City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



