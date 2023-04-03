Local 9-year-old pole vaulter is competing in middle and high school-level meets

Thibodaux native Lana Billiot is a nine-year-old pole vaulter currently competing against athletes twice her age! The talented local athlete has jumped at Central Lafourche Middle School and at Thibodaux High School track and field meets, where she competed against middle and high schoolers at less than ten-years-old.

Lana is a third grader at Bayou Christian Academy with a passion for sports. “My dad showed me a video of pole vaulting and asked if I wanted to try it,” explained Lana. “I said yes! I pole vaulted for the first time when I was seven and loved it. I was very nervous at my first competition, but had a great time.” Jory Billiot, Lana’s father, recognized her talent and reached out to Lafourche School Board members and asked if Lana could compete with older students at her level. “They were very generous and were happy to have her as a part of the program,” said Billiot. “She has jumped against middle and high schoolers, tying for fourth at the Central Lafourche Middle School meet and placing sixth at the Thibodaux High School meet.” Lana can also be seen in the national pole vaulting magazine ‘Vaulters’ 2023 Calendar, with a picture of her in action featured for the month of July.

“I definitely see myself pole vaulting in the future as I grow up,” said Lana. “It is my passion!” Lana also plays volleyball in addition to pole vaulting, and told the Houma Times when she grows up she wants to be a professional athlete and work in wildlife rescue. Congratulations to Lana for her hard work!