Local All Star Cheerleading Elite team places first in national competition

Congratulations to the All Star Cheerleading Elite team from Xtreme Athletix gym in Houma for placing first in their district at the Deep South Spirit Competition! The team of local girls and boys ages 10-17 were also awarded Grand Champion overall for their level following two days of perfect technique and scores.

“These kids are some of the hardest working athletes I have ever known,” said All Star Coach and Xtreme Athletix owner Bridget Landry. “They truly bring tears to my eyes every time they perform and come together as a team.” Landry has been coaching for 12 years, but opened Xtreme Athletix Gym just one year ago, and coaches the All Star team alongside coach Trey Arabie.

Based on their perfect performance, the All Star Elite team was granted a partially-paid bid to compete at the All Star World Championship this upcoming May in Orlando, Florida. “This is a huge international competition where our team will compete against teams from all over the world,” said Coach Landry. “Everyone has been working so hard for this and we are so excited. We have a saying that keeps us motivated– one team, one goal!”

For more information about the All Star Cheerleading Elite Team and their past and upcoming competitions, visit them on Facebook or call (985) 872-0339.