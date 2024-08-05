Local Artist Paints Portrait of Jesus for Louisiana’s Consecration to the Sacred Heart

Local artist Austin Matherne recently completed a portrait of Jesus used for Saturday’s consecration of the people of Louisiana to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The talented artist behind the image is a Central Lafourche High School and Nicholls State Graduate. Since childhood, he has been an artist and recalled creating stories and books and drawing Jesus among them. His mother recognized his talent when he was young, and he was later taken under the wing of Ms. Dolores Legendre. He has returned to his alma mater and is the art teacher at Central Lafourche High School. His artistic dream is to paint Canonizations for the Vatican, “I admire the stories of the Saints, and I would love to be commissioned to paint for them,” he said.

The painting will be prominently displayed in the governor’s mansion, serving as a visual representation of the people of Louisiana’s devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Initially, Matherne was overwhelmed by the opportunity to complete the commissioned painting, especially with his engagement and the upcoming school year. However, with his mother’s encouragement, he found the conviction to take on the task.

The painting is scheduled to be processed with the Most Holy Eucharist on August 14-15. The event will commence with a mass at 8:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge and conclude with a closing mass presided over by the Archbishop at 6:00 p.m. at St. Louis Cathedral. If interested in joining in the procession and adoration, click here for more information.

Prints of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are also available. Proceeds go towards a mission Matherne and his fiance hold dear to their hearts. The couple is raising money to meet the needs of about four abandoned or abused children to get proper education, food, and help with living costs. To support their cause, click here to purchase a print copy.



