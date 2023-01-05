Local Cajun dance lessons beginning tomorrow 

The Folklife Culture Center is pleased to present Cajun dance lessons!

Starting tomorrow evening, dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be leading a class on three consecutive Fridays in January that will teach local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag.

“These classes are a really fun way to keep our history, culture, and heritage alive,” says coordinator Anne Picou. “It is a chance to get out and engage with people in your community… while getting exercise, too! Mr. Dickie ensures the classes are laid-back, engaging, and lots of fun.”

The Folklife Culture Center welcomes dancers of all ages and skill levels to these classes, while encouraging beginners to come out and participate. While it is recommended to bring a dance partner, attendees are still welcome to come alone. The classes will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on January 6, January 13, and January 20, 2023, at the Folklife Culture Center located at 317 Goode Street, in Houma. The cost is only $5 per person each week. For more information, contact Anne Picou at (985) 873-6408.





