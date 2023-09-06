Local chef to represent Lafourche Parish at the 2023 Louisiana Food & Wine Festival

Anthony Goldsmith, owner and operator of Kajun Twist & Grill in Lockport, will be representing Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou at the 2023 Louisiana Food & Wine Festival this September!

Goldsmith will be participating in several events throughout the food-centered festival, including Fire On The Lake, Louisiana Cookin’ Demonstration Stage and Grand Tasting. On the first night, Goldsmith will be cooking Marinated Grillades on Duet’s Bakery’s french bread, and on the second night, he will participate in a 30 minute demonstration where the Cajun chef will cook Crab Finger Fourchon– a family recipe from his grandfather’s old restaurant, Toupsies– and Shrimp Etoufée de Macaroni.

“I’m a little nervous about the upcoming festival because it is one of my first major public events as a chef, but also very excited,” said Goldsmith. “Cajun cooking really is just putting your heart and soul into a dish and knowing it’ll come out delicious. I am excited to represent Lafourche Parish and honored they chose me out of all the great chefs on the bayou.”

Goldsmith has owned and operated Kajun Twist & Grill for about ten years, after reopening the Lockport business in 2014 after graduating from Louisiana State University. Kajun Twist & Grill has been in his family since 1990, serving delicious cajun food to the bayou community for close to 34 years. The local restaurant announces weekly lunch specials for patrons to come enjoy at their location, 610 Crescent Ave in Lockport.

The Louisiana Food & Wine Festival will take place from September 14-17, 2023, at Lake Charles. To purchase tickets, please click here.