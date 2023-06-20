Local children’s store receives grant from the national “Backing Small Businesses” program

Paisley Park Children’s Resale Store was recently awarded a grant for 5,000 dollars from the Backing Small Businesses program, presented by American Express in partnership with Main Street America.

As stated on the Main Street America website, “In 2021, American Express and Main Street America created the Backing Small Businesses grant program to help economically vulnerable small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow their businesses. In its first year, the program provided $1.65 million in grants to more than 300 small business owners across the country. Now in its second year, the program will increase the number of grants awarded and total funding to more than $2.3 million to further support small business owners in building their economic vitality and fostering a thriving community. On March 20, 2023, applications will open for 350 small business grants of $5,000 to eligible businesses in the U.S. and territories.”

For Paisley Park Resale owner Jennifer Robinson, receiving this grant means she will be able to provide the building with much needed updates after Hurricane Ida. “We have just been focusing on maintaining our speed, but now we can give the building some love,” said Robinson. “This really gives us a boost, and will help us improve our curb appeal so we can continue providing for the community!” Paisley Park Resale opened in 2015, and the store currently serves as Lafourche/Terrebonne Parish’s premiere place for local families to buy and sell gently used children’s items.

Robinson and everyone at Paisley Park are excited to use this money to “continue making your shopping and reselling experience better for years to come!” For more information about Paisley Park Resale, please visit their official Facebook or website.