Local church hosting shrimp boil fundraiser this Friday to raise proceeds for fall community event

Victory of Houma Church, 5328 W. Main Street in Houma, is hosting a shrimp boil fundraiser this Friday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $12 per plate which includes 1 pound of boiled shrimp, potatoes, corn, and dip. They are offering free delivery for orders of 10 or more, and all proceeds are going to a drama production in the fall held at the church.

Charlotte Muntz, Victory of Houma Finances, said the drama, “Heaven’s Gates and Hell’s Flames,” is put on by Reality outreach ministries. “Last year, hundreds of people responded by giving their lives to the Lord. Several lives were changed because of this awesome play,” she said.

Muntz said although last year’s production was successful, it cost the church greatly. Since COVID, like many, the church has been struggling financially. The church did accept donations at last year’s production, but it did not cover half of what the production cost. This year, they are putting feet to faith and trying to raise enough money before the event so they can offer the drama free of charge to the community.

To purchase plate lunches, call (985) 868-3153 or email charlotte@victoryhouma.com.