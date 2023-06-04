Local couple nominated for 2023 Foster Parents of the Year

Local parents Mrs. Amber and Dr. Thomas Berry were recently named as nominees for the 2023 Foster Parent of the Year for the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Service’s Thibodaux District, which includes Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint John the Baptist, and Terrebonne Parishes.

“Dr. and Mrs. Berry are great foster parents,” read the couple’s official profile. “They ensure all of the children’s needs are met, despite the length of placement. They accepted children who do not speak English. They helped the children by using a translator app to help with the language barrier. Additionally, they have accepted children with difficult behaviors. They answer the phone and are helpful with emergency plans.” Dr. and Mrs. Berry’s nomination comes just one year into their journey as foster parents.

“I have always been interested in becoming a foster parent, because my own parents fostered kids in our home when I was growing up, and some for a extended time,” explained Amber Berry. “My husband and I waited until our three children were old enough to understand what fostering was and what it would mean for them, and we decided as a family to take the next step.” Berry first began her work with foster children through involvement with Louisiana CASA. “I realized after my first case how much a foster family can impact children,” said Berry. “That’s when I decided to become certified to foster children in our home.”

Berry explained that while fostering children comes with challenges, it has been a very rewarding process. “I think seeing the way my three kids have responded, stepped up, and become more aware of the hardships of others’ lives has been the most fulfilling part. They really embrace every kid we bring in,” said Berry. “Same with my husband– watching him be a father to these children along with his own three has been wonderful. They each have such unique personality traits that they employ to help all the children in our home.”

Across the country, but particularly in the southern Louisiana community, there is currently a huge need for foster families. “Sadly, following Hurricane Ida, we now have one of the lowest rates of foster homes in the entire state,” said Berry. “Being a foster parent means deciding what works best for you– you can decide what ages you prefer or how many kids you can handle to really make the situation work for everyone. The bottom line is, we need people to step up and give these children in need a home.” If you are interested in becoming certified to foster children in the local area, please visit the Louisiana DCFS website for more information. Congratulations to Dr. and Mrs. Berry for their work in the community, and consider stepping up to join them in helping local foster children!