Local F1 Powerboat Racer finishes first in Exhibition Race

Congratulations to local powerboat racer Dustin Terry, who recently placed first the F1 Powerboat Exhibition Race in Freeport, Texas, on April 29, 2023! Terry races as a part of Outlaw F1 Powerboat Racing Team.

“This was our second race of the year, and I was racing with a new boat that had just been rigged and set up for the season,” said Terry. “I didn’t do very well earlier in the day, trying to get used to the new boat. Somehow, by the afternoon, we were able to pass a few boats and finish in first! It feels really great to be doing this well so early in the season. I’m pumped to win first place, I didn’t expect it with the new set up.” Terry is the co-owner of Outlaw F1 Powerboat Racing Team, and has been a powerboat racer for 18 years, 10 of those within the F1 circuit.

“We have a lot of really exciting events and races coming up,” explained Terry. “We are going all over the country, and we hope the rest of the season continues as strongly as it started.” The Outlaw F1 team is currently on their way to Port Neches, Texas, for their third race of the season: the team will be competing on Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, 2023 for Round 1 of the F1 Powerboat Championship. Round 2 is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 1, through Sunday, June 3, 2023, at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

For more information about the Outlaw F1 team, please visit their Facebook, Instagram, or website. Congratulations to Dustin Terry on his first-place finish and good luck this coming weekend!