Local firefighter presented with two American Legion awards

Congratulations to Eric “EB” Benoit, who was recently presented with the American Legion Henry Robertson Post 83 2023 Firefighter of the Year Award, and the American Legion Third District 2022-2023 Fireman of the Year Award!

“Last night (Monday, April 24, 2023) I was honored to be presented with the American Legion Henry Robertson Post 83 2023 Firefighter of the Year Award, and the American Legion Third District 2022-2023 Fireman of the Year Award,” said Benoit in a Facebook post. “Thank you to the American Legion Henry Robertson Post 83 for the great night. I would like to thank my wife April, my family, and all my Brothers and Sisters with the Lockport Volunteer Fire Department for their support throughout the years.” Benoit was nominated for the award by Council Chairman Armand Autin of the Lafourche Parish Council. Congratulations to Eric Benoit for his many years of community service!