Local Girl Scout Unit hosts Bridging Ceremony for Houma-Terrebonne members

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Girl Scout Service Unit 263 hosted a Bridging Ceremony at Bayou Country Sports Park that included all Houma-Terrebonne Parish Troops! Over 50 girls participated in the Ceremony along with more than 30 volunteers and Troop Leaders. Families, friends, and supporters of the local girls came out to celebrate this milestone in their Girl Scout Careers.

The event opened with the Girl Scout Color Guard, and an Investiture Ceremony was held soon after for all new members. The new Girl Scouts were sworn in while reciting the Girl Scout Promise and Law. Following the Investiture, the Ceremony continued as the Daisy Girl Scouts crossed the bridge ceremoniously to become Brownies. The young girls walked, ran, and skipped across the rainbow-pinwheel decorated bridge lined with their peers as they collected their pin and new vest. These girls then looked into a mirror which symbolized a reflective pond, as the crowd recited along with the new Brownie, ”Twist me and turn me and show me the elf, I looked in the water and saw myself.” Lorie Boes served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Upon the conclusion of the Daisy Bridging, the ceremony advanced to Brownies, Juniors, and Cadettes. All these girls were awarded their new vests to acknowledge their passing into the next journey as a Girl Scout, with rich traditions of the Girl Scout heritage. Senior Girl Scout member Rozzie Hubbell, along with troop members from the surrounding area, led the Rededication Ceremony. The Girl Scouts exited the bridge and joined their family members to award their volunteer leaders with a special gift of appreciation. Carolyn Boes, Hannah Dean, Aleighya Porche, and Kathryn Boes were presented with their Silver Award last night, the highest award a Cadette can earn, for the completion of their project assisting the Animal Shelter of Terrebonne Parish in raising awareness about helping heart worm positive animals. The girls were pinned by Troop Leader Kira Loup, and patches and congratulations were given by GSLE council member Jeannette Burke.

The ceremony closed with family members being invited to make a huge Friendship Circle and sing a Girl Scout closing song, ”Make New Friends.” A reception followed, which included rainbow cupcakes made by Troop Leader Bree Pennison. Congratulations to all the local Girl Scouts honored at last night’s ceremony! For more information, or to join the Girl Scouts, please visit their Facebook, website, or email customercare@gsle.org.