Local high school bands compete in Gulf Coast Invitational in Biloxi

Four local high school bands competed in the Gulf Coast Invitational Marching Band Festival & Competition in Biloxi on September 23, 2023.

The Trojan Lancer Band from Central Lafourche High School was awarded Grand Champions for their performance of “Bizarre Bazaar.”

Other awards for Central Lafourche included: (Class 5A) 1st Place Percussion; 1st Place Color Guard; Best Visual; Best General Effect; Best Music. Best Overall Percussion; Best Overall Color Guard; Best Overall Visual; Best Overall General Effect; Best Overall Music. Overall Score 1st Place – 84.075 CLHS TLB

Terrebonne High School was awarded 2nd place overall. Other awards included: 2nd place Visual Performance, 3rd Place Music Performance, 2nd Place General Effect, 3rd Place Percussion, 3rd Place Color Guard.

Vandebilt was awarded 7th place overall. Other awards included: (Class 2A) 1st Place Percussion, 1st Place Music, 2nd Place Auxiliary.

H.L. Bourgeois was awarded 9th place overall. Other awards included: (Class 4A) 1st Place Percussion, 2nd Place Color Guard, Best Overall Effect, Best Music.

