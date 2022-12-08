Local high school mascots invited to perform at the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL

H. L. Bourgeois High School is proud to announce that its Mascots will represent Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on December 30, 2022 -January 3, 2023.

H. L. Bourgeois’ Mascot Beaux, Jeffery Williams Jr., and Arrow, Andrew Schilling, attended UCA Camp at Southeastern Louisiana University on June 20 – 23 where they were selected for this experience.

Cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots who are invited to perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance are part of a select group of trophy-winning squads and teams and All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. Trophy winning teams and All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, FL,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers and mascots from across the country, and create memorable experiences at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.”

H. L. Bourgeois Mascots will perform with the Varsity Spirit Trophy Winners and All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-game performance. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots from across the nation and enjoy a memorable holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.

Schilling stated that he is very excited about the representing HLB at the Citrus Bowl Pregrame show. He’s looking forward to meeting new people and making new friends from all around the country. He’s also really excited to be able to spend time with his family at Universal Studios which is his favorite theme park.

Williams stated that he is blessed to have the opportunity to represent HLB, and he is excited about meeting new people. He is also excited about performing on the field in the pregame performance.

Varsity Spirit is celebrating more than 30 years of honoring camp standouts. For more information, visit VRBO Citrus Bowl.