Local master stylist shares her talent in Guatemala

Owner of local Le Bijou Salon, Janabeth Daigle, is using her skills as a hairdresser and teacher to bring change on a yearly mission trip to San Antonio Aguas Caliente, Guatemala with the nonprofit organization Global Stylists Scholarship.

The goal of the Global Stylists Scholarship is to empower men and women in developing countries with skills so they can pursue a career in hairdressing to provide for themselves and their families. The organization has traveled to Guatemala for a week these past two years to provide hands-on training in hairstyling and cosmetology for a group of locals, as well as providing kits of donated supplies to help the trainees begin their careers. Daigle is one of these volunteers, teaching a beginner class in 2022 and an intermediate/advanced class in 2023. “It is amazing to see their work,” said Daigle. “It is so rewarding to see what our beginners are capable of, and how much our returning students have grown.”

Daigle talked about the incredible community that is built between the volunteers and their trainees during their time in Guatemala, even keeping weekly contact with members of the program. “Our goal is to empower them to earn their own living, and in the process, we get to forge a connection and a really special community,” said Daigle. “Our trainees will send photos of the work they have done once they are gone and we are so excited to see what they have done! It is so important to do something to give back to the world.” Participation in the Global Stylists Scholarship’s trip to Guatemala has almost doubled in size in between the 2022 and 2023 trips.

For more information about the Global Stylist Scholarship, visit the organization online. Readers can also have an in depth look at the organization’s 2022 Guatemala trip here: https://youtu.be/qf3uxTOcnJw





