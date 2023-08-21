Local muralist Hans Geist selected to paint historic mural in Brighton, Colorado

Local muralist Hans Geist was recently selected from a national pool of artist to paint a mural in the historic town of Brighton, Colorado. Geist is known across the Gulf Coast for his mural work, including several beautiful, well-known murals around Houma, such as ‘History of Terrebonne Parish,’ ‘Home Sweet Houma,’ and more.

“About a couple of months agro I entered a national open-call for an artist to paint a large mural depicting the history of Brighton, Colorado,” explained Geist. “It was a very large pool of artists from across the country, and I ended up making the final round and flying out for a final interview, and was honored to be selected as their artist for the job. I am very excited to have this opprotunity.” Geist has spent the last several weeks beginning the 15′ by 50′ mural, and has even been working for the past few days with his 18-year-old daughter, Emma Geist.

Geist’s mural in downtown Brighton will depict the town’s rich history, which is Geist’s speciality when it comes to his murals. “I love being able to represent history and use my art for historical preservation,” said Geist. “In a lot of these old towns like Brighton or even Houma, the history begins to fade. Murals like these help illustrate their pasts and encourage people to learn more about their foundations. It brings history to life in a colorful way.”

Stay tuned as Geist continues his work on this incredible mural over the next several weeks. For more information about the local artist, please visit his Facebook page.