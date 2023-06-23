Local music festival helps fund the new Island Strong Sports Complex in Grand Isle

The Island Strong Music Fest, together with the Town of Grand Isle and Jefferson Parish, have recently come together to donate funds to rebuild their Island Strong Sports Complex in Grand Isle.

“A lot of places in Grand Isle got destroyed during Hurricane Ida,” said Councilman Brian Barthelemy. “So we started the Island Strong Music Fest to bring the community together and raise funds. With the money we raised last year, we were able to put some towards rebuilding the sports complex in Grand Isle that the high schools use. It is important to us to get them back up on their feet.” The Island Strong Sports Complex will include baseball and softball fields to cater towards the local high school sports teams.

“We recently completed phase one of the project, which is very exciting,” said Barthelemy. “We are about to begin phase two and are hoping for an on-time finish.” The sports complex is estimated to be completed by the summer of 2024, so that travel ball teams as well has the high school teams can use the fields for their tournaments. For more information, please visit the Island Strong Music Festival Facebook.