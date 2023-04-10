Local musician Wesley Gaspard presented with first ever Cajun Preserve Award

Congratulations to Mr. Wesley Gaspard, a Golden Meadow musician who was presented with the first ever ‘Cajun Preserve Award’ by the Cajun Music Preservation Society this past week! As said on their official Facebook, “In addition to playing Cajun music as a way of cultural preservation, Wesley has shared his talents and his passion for the music with many others along the way. His inspiration as led to more Cajun musicians in our area.”

“We have been working to enhance and promote Cajun music preservation in our community since 2014, but we know there are people who have been doing that for a lot longer than us,” said Cajun Music Preservation Society founding member Quenton Fontenot. “We feel that Wesley is someone who has been playing this music forever and has gotten a lot of other people into Cajun music. He is really responsible for maintaining traditional Cajun music down the Bayou and we wanted to recognize him for that important work.” The ‘Cajun Preserve Award’ was developed by Fontenot and fellow founding member Gary LeFleur, and the physical award is made up of crab buoys– which signify Gaspard’s successful work at “keeping Cajun music afloat.”

Gaspard is known for playing the Cajun accordion and guitar at Cajun music sessions in Golden Meadow, where he was presented with the award in front of his hometown crowd. “We are really honored to name Wesley as the first recipient of this award,” said Fontenot. “We hope to make this a yearly thing, and recognize Cajun musicians as they deserve to be recognized for preserving our culture.” Congratulations to Wesley Gaspard for helping to preserve traditional Cajun music and culture. For more information, please visit the Cajun Music Preservation Society’s Facebook or email welovecajunmusic@gmail.com.