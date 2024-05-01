Local restaurant Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro to celebrate 10th anniversary this May

Local downtown restaurant Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro will celebrate 10 years of serving up delicious dishes this May!

Dominique Schexnayder, owner and founder of Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro, is a local chef, sommelier, and businesswoman. Dominique also owns and operates Boutique Dominique, a wine and specialty foods store on Mystic Boulevard, and is a managing partner of Cuvée in Thibodaux.

Dominique is a graduate of Johnson and Wales in Charlotte, North Carolina with an AS in Culinary Arts and a BS in Food Service Management. She has also completed two levels of wine certification through the International Sommelier Guild along with Wine and Spirits Trust’s Level 1 and 2, currently pursuing Level 3.

Photos provided by Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro on Facebook.

Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro, which opened on May 14, 2014, is known for featuring fresh, organic ingredients in recipes created by Executive Chef Dominique and Chef de Cuisine Gabie Davis. As stated on their website, Dominique scouts local produce, seafood, and meats to create a unique lunch menu, served in a casual atmosphere perfect for bringing friends or colleagues. Alongside delicious dine-in options, Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro offers catering services and serves as a rental space for events such as business luncheons, rehearsal dinners, weddings, wedding receptions, baby showers, anniversaries, birthdays, and more.

“I am beyond grateful to have such wonderful customers and friends who have supported us for the last 10 years! I could never have done it without the support of my family and amazing employees,” said Chef Dominique. “We have been through ups and downs, lockdowns and hurricanes, and have always come out the other side better than we were before. I can’t wait to see what new adventures the next 10 years has in store for us!”

Dominique’s Wine Boutique & Bistro is located at 8013 Main Street in Houma, and is open Tuesday-Friday from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM (evenings are reserved for private events). For a full menu, and more information about catering and private events, please visit their website or Facebook.