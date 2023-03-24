Local restaurant The Shack to feature new murals by Hans Geist

Local muralist Hans Geist is working on his most recent artistic addition to Terrebonne Parish– an original, multi-wall mural at The Shack in Houma to celebrate their upcoming reopening! Geist has painted several beautiful, well-known murals around Downtown Houma, such as ‘History of Terrebonne Parish,’ ‘Home Sweet Houma,’ and more.

“I have been a career artist for thirty years and do a bit of everything, but at this point, mostly murals,” said Geist. “I graduated from Nicholls State University, and now I travel around southern Louisiana painting all kinds of murals for restaurants, businesses, residential locations, and towns. Most of my work often reflects the history or purpose of that specific location or business.”

Geist went on to explain the process of creating The Shack’s unique new mural. “The owner, Doug Davis, reached out to me to complete this project a while ago. Davis said he wanted The Shack’s mural to really represent the feel of the seafood industry in southern Louisiana,” said Geist. “He provided a personal photograph of a fishing scene in the Gulf, which led to the creation of the partial-underwater scene of a marlin, redfish, snapper, tuna, and more. That collaboration makes the mural that much more personal and significant.” Along with the impressive fishing scene depicted, Geist also designed and painted a completely original seafood Fleur de Lis for the local restaurant.

While The Shack has not officially announced a date of reopening yet, renovations are progressing daily– and they will soon be open to serve the Houma community delicious seafood as they enjoy Geist’s popular murals. Check out The Shack’s Facebook and Hans Geist’s Facebook for more information about the restaurant and project.