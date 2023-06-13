Local saxophonist inducted into West Bank Musicians Hall of Fame

Congratulations to local musician Faquad Lirette, saxophonist for the local band Pot 2 La, for recently being inducted into the West Bank Musicians Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 4, 2023!

Lirette was born in 1939 and has been a musician for his entire life, playing gigs in his home state of Louisiana as well as all across the country. “I started playing the saxophone when I was about 15 years old, and I have been playing ever since,” said Lirette. “I played the saxophone with singer Phil Bo in the 1950’s, and was on the record “Don’t Take It So Hard” which came out in ’61. I played with that group for probably 20 years before retiring for a brief 7 years.” Following his time with Phil Bo, Lirette went on the play with the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band, Tommy G, Don Rich, and many more local musicians. “No I play with a group called Pot 2 La,” said Lirette. “I’ve been playing with them for about 12 years. We play lots of festivals and great events around town.”

Being inducted into the West Bank Musicians Hall of Fame is a great honor, and one that means even more to Lirette because he is an entirely self-taught musician. “I never took a single lesson,” Lirette said. “I learned everything on my own, and I am so lucky to have been able to play with some really great musicians over the year. It feels really good to be recognized like this. It has been a really interesting life!” Lirette was inducted into the Hall of Fame on June 4, 2023, alongside other local band Good Feelin’.

Congratulations to Faquad Lirette for his lifelong musical accomplishments, including this special induction into the West Bank Musicians Hall of Fame!