Local STEM specialist recognized at Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting for winning prestigious award

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, The Terrebonne Parish School Board recognized Mr. Nathan Cotten, STEM Curriculum Specialist, for being selected Louisiana Science Teachers’ Association Claudia Fowler Distinguished Service to Science Education Award Winner for 2022. The Claudia Fowler Award is one of the highest honors bestowed by the Louisiana Science Teachers’ Association.

Following the reading of the special recognition, Cotten was met with a standing ovation from the Board and a handshake and a plaque from Superintendent Bubba Orgeron. “We are proud of you, Nathan,” said a Board member. “Thank you for what you do. We appreciate you.” Cotten went on to say, “No speech, but I want to recognize my wife who came tonight. I wouldn’t be half the man I was without her.” The Board and audience members continued to clap as Cotten returned to his seat. Congratulations to Mr. Nathan Cotten for this outstanding achievement!