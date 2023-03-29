Local student wins first ever ACEL Tennis State Championship

Local high schooler Jon Nguyen of Messiah Montessori School in Houma recently placed first in ACEL’s (Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana) first ever State Tennis Championship held in Alexandria, Louisiana this past weekend. Nguyen also won Regionals in Boys Varsity leading up tp the Championship and is currently ranked #11 in the state for Boys 16 Tennis.

ACEL is an organization that helps provide students from smaller schools, or those who are homeschooled, the opportunity to play sports competitively. This season marks ACEL’s first year in association with the USTA (United States Tennis Association) providing a tennis league for these students to compete in. This past weekend, Nguyen’s team from Messiah Montessori School competed against Acadiana Home School Athletics, Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School, CHA Northeast, John Paul the Great Academy, and Southwest Louisiana Homeschool Athletics. Members of Messiah Montessori School’s first official tennis team also include Joshua Parfait, Malachi Leboeuf, and Kayden Carrere.

Nguyen has been playing tennis since he was six years old and has been a student at Messiah Montessori School since kindergarten, and is very thankful to finally have the opportunity to represent his school on the tennis court. Congratulations Nguyen for his accomplishments!