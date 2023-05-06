Local student wins Terrebonne Parish Library Summer Bookmark Challenge

Congratulations to 16-year-old Terrebonne High School student Shelby Lynn Outhouse, winner of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Summer Bookmark Challenge! Shelby Lynn faced off against five other top submissions that Library staff voted on to win the challenge.

“We put out an advertisement about two months ago, asking our patrons to design a bookmark that they think represents our summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World,” said Terrebonne Parish Public Library staff member Megan Hutchinson. “We all feel Shelby Lynn definitely answered the call with her beautiful submission.” As a prize for winning the challenge, bookmarks with Shelby Lynn’s design on them will be printed and distributed across all the Terrebonne Parish Public Library branches as part of the summer reading program.

For more information about the 2023 summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World, please click here, or visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library Facebook for more information. Congratulations to Shelby Lynn Outhouse for her beautiful winning bookmark!