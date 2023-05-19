Local teacher shares memories as Lacache Middle School closes its doors in Chauvin

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the last students walked the halls of Lacache Middle School in Chauvin. Due to significant damage from Hurricane Ida, Lacache students will be relocated to modular buildings on South Terrebonne High School’s campus in Bourg for the 2023-2024 school year, as plans are drawn up to build a new middle school next to South Terrebonne in the next several years.

“Lacache is the only middle school in Chauvin, and is just another in a line of schools shutting down due to damage,” said Summer Skarke, who served as an 8th grade English teacher at Lacache for 25 years. “As of next school year, there will be no active schools in the Chauvin community.” Skarke went on to explain the emotional effect Lacache’s building closing is having on the local community. “Lacache is physically in the middle of Chauvin, but it really anchors our whole community together,” said Skarke. “It is a safe space, a home away from home. I think the community is just sad about this, even if they did not fight it. We have taken so many losses and we know this is the reality of coastal erosion and where we live, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t upsetting. I was raised in Chauvin, and I teach in the same classroom that I was taught in. It is hard to lose that.”

Despite the enormous losses, Skarke feels that the spirit of the people of Chauvin is shining through in these hard times. “Everyone here has taken these loses with such grace and strength,” said Skarke. “We are so resilient, and we know how to let things go when it is time. We have faith that better things will come and we will rebuild.” In honor of Lacache Middle School’s last day in their original building, Skarke posted on her personal Facebook encouraging community members to share their favorite memories at the Chauvin-based school. Check out the Facebook post and add your favorite memories here. “Everyone has a lot of great memories in our original building, and it is sad to think we won’t be there next year,” said Skarke. “But I know we will be okay.”