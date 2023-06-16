Local Vacation Bible School transports kids to Biblical times

Mulberry Baptist Church is bringing a new meaning to Vacation Bible School! Program leaders have transformed their entire learning area to resemble Biblical times, complete with costumes for the kids, decorations, historical crafts, and more.

“We started this a few years ago, when one of the members of our church saw a similar idea being done in Baton Rouge,” said Sarah Winland, Director of Vacation Bible School at Mulberry Baptist Church. “It has really taken off over the past couple of years and continued to grow. The kids love it, the adults love it–We totally transform the whole building, we put tents up, everyone wears costumes, and it’s lots of fun.”

Winland explained that the Biblical transformation does not just stop at the costumes and decor. “We also set up craft stations for the students to help them learn more about life in Biblical times,” said Winland. “They blend spices, do some weaving, and even make their own musical instruments. Then the students go to story time, for example this year we are learning about the story of Isaac. Having all of this come together really helps the kids get more involved in their education here!”

For more information about this unique Vacation Bible School experience, and to see more pictures of their set-up, please visit the Mulberry Baptist Church Facebook page.